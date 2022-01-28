Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Acquires 120,738 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,738 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.67% of Bristow Group worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after buying an additional 133,289 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristow Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.83. 93 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,746. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $927.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $301.58 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

