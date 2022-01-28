Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Buys 1,596,963 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 82.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,525,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596,963 shares during the period. International Seaways accounts for 2.5% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of International Seaways worth $64,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in International Seaways by 65.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in International Seaways by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after buying an additional 33,165 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in International Seaways by 13.6% during the second quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 166,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

NYSE INSW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.23. 2,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 92.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.