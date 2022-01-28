Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $20.61 Million Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,666,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474,109 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $20,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

EGO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 14,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,787. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

