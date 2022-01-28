Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $35.15 Million Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,147 shares during the period. Tutor Perini accounts for 1.3% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 5.30% of Tutor Perini worth $35,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 28.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 490,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 109,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after buying an additional 106,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Tutor Perini news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $6,387,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166 over the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TPC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,343. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

