Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 469,091 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,914,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469,091 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 4.1% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 1.19% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $108,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

JEF traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. 21,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,450. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

