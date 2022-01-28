dotdigital Group’s (DOTD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 265 ($3.58) price objective on the stock.

DOTD has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on dotdigital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 290 ($3.91) target price on the stock. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.51) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of DOTD stock opened at GBX 135.70 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £405.45 million and a PE ratio of 38.57. dotdigital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130 ($1.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 295.50 ($3.99). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 227.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 0.86 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.83. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

