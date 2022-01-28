Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 2,000 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $144,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $153,380.00.

SMLR opened at $70.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average of $108.55. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.17 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMLR shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $2,103,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,155,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,380,000. 35.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

