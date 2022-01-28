DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Down to $2.52

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $2.38. DouYu International shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 50,298 shares changing hands.

DOYU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $690.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DouYu International by 134.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in DouYu International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in DouYu International during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in DouYu International during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

