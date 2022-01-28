Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $8.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 40.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 50,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.96. 33,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.74. Dover has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.