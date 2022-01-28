DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CBRE Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.39.

DKNG opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $2,117,655.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $241,361,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 1,007.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,384,000 after buying an additional 3,464,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DraftKings by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,835,000 after buying an additional 3,381,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after buying an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,104,000 after buying an additional 2,649,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

