Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) PT Raised to GBX 925

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 750 ($10.12) to GBX 925 ($12.48) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Drax Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Drax Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Drax Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $925.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGF opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

