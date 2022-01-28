Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Duke Energy by 1,219.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,301,000 after acquiring an additional 873,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $103.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

