Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

