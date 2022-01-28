DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.04 ($48.90).

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €36.50 ($41.48) on Thursday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 1-year high of €41.88 ($47.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

