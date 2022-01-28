DXdao Price Reaches $407.18 on Major Exchanges (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $407.18 or 0.01119829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a market capitalization of $20.08 million and $110,054.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

