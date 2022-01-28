e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $2,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $1,818,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 75.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 112,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

ELF opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.95.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,466,422.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,377. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

