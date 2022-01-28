E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Receives $12.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

ETWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

NYSE ETWO opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,181,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,504,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its position in E2open Parent by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,973,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,444 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in E2open Parent by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 24,968,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,235,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599,977 shares during the last quarter.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.