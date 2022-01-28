Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Caterpillar by 8.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 190,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.47.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $212.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.39. The company has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

