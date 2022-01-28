Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $146,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $251.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $232.55 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

