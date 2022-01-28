Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,164,000 after buying an additional 1,357,778 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,833,000 after buying an additional 143,101 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,110,000 after buying an additional 137,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,950,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.27 and a 200-day moving average of $143.70. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $157.86.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

