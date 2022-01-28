Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:EXP traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.96. 4,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.15. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $850,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $495,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Materials stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Eagle Materials worth $26,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

