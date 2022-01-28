easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 709 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.57) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.54) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.12) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.46) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.22) to GBX 620 ($8.36) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.51) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 731.17 ($9.86).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 627 ($8.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.77). The company has a market cap of £4.75 billion and a PE ratio of -3.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 567.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 684.35.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,016.15).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

