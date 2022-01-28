eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257,182 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 544,177 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in eBay were worth $157,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 93,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY opened at $56.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.44. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

