Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. Sells 5,871 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 2.92.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,177,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,024,000 after purchasing an additional 867,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
