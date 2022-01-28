Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. Sells 5,871 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,177,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,024,000 after purchasing an additional 867,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

