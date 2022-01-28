Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Lowered to $121.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EW. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.76.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $101.96 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.19. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,175,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 252,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,688,000 after purchasing an additional 91,376 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 277.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

