eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $39.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get eHealth alerts:

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in eHealth by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 205.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in eHealth by 8.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 6.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of eHealth stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,209. eHealth has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $85.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $568.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of -0.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.