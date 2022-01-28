EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) Declares GBX 2.68 Dividend

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of EJF Investments stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.75) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.78. The company has a market cap of £79.49 million and a P/E ratio of 9.85. EJF Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.23.

EJF Investments Company Profile

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

