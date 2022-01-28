Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

ELDN stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.91) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,690 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.