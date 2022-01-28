Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Down 82.3% in January

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the December 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS EMHTF remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. 66,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,795. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.47.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cannabis company. The firm engages in the production distribution, and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

