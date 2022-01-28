Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,148 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,849 shares of company stock worth $33,207,697. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

