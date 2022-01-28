Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $212.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.47.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

