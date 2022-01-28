Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $245.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

