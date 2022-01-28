Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 212.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,652 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Best Buy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,721 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.3% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,959 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY opened at $96.10 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

