Empirical Finance LLC Buys 29,445 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TEGNA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,157,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,994,000 after acquiring an additional 71,104 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in TEGNA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 44.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

