Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after buying an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after buying an additional 477,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 638,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,628,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,670,000 after buying an additional 308,786 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of AMD opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.11 and a 200 day moving average of $121.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

