Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,046,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,576,000 after purchasing an additional 900,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,045 shares of company stock worth $4,691,620 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME stock opened at $223.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.91 and a 52 week high of $234.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

