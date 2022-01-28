Empirical Finance LLC Sells 11,124 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after buying an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,912,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,472,000 after buying an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,823,000 after buying an additional 68,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,715,000 after buying an additional 39,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHR. Bank of America lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

Shares of WHR opened at $199.83 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $180.44 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

