Empirical Finance LLC Sells 7,950 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 33.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $49,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

