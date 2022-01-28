EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director Buys C$11,907.00 in Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$11,907.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,511,278 shares in the company, valued at C$5,980,357.43.

David M. Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, David M. Cole acquired 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.63 per share, with a total value of C$13,162.50.

On Monday, January 10th, David M. Cole acquired 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$12,763.50.

On Thursday, December 30th, David M. Cole acquired 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.71 per share, with a total value of C$13,568.00.

On Tuesday, December 28th, David M. Cole acquired 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$14,016.00.

On Monday, December 20th, David M. Cole acquired 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.73 per share, with a total value of C$13,674.00.

EMX Royalty stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.47. 13,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75. EMX Royalty Co. has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$4.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$260.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

