EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Downgraded by TheStreet

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMX Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of EMX Royalty stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in EMX Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 456,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 181,290 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 551,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

