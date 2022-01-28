Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.43) and the highest is ($0.77). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 180.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.21) to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTA. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.70. 186,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,198. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.66. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,711.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,306. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 78,792 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

