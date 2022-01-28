Endeavour Mining plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.36. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EDV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$277.09.

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$27.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.49 million.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

