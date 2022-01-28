Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Price Target Raised to €21.50

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €21.00 ($23.86) to €21.50 ($24.43) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELEZY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Endesa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.14. Endesa has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.2009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.93%.

About Endesa

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

