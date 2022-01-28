Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Enerflex to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.36.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$6.71 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$11.12. The stock has a market cap of C$601.75 million and a PE ratio of 12.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.