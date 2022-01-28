EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $71.36

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.36 and last traded at $71.50, with a volume of 990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,456,000 after buying an additional 106,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,295,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,631,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,961,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,118,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,137,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

