Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,400 shares, an increase of 23,737.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

EGIEY stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.59. Engie Brasil Energia has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

