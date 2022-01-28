Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Purchased by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in ENI were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $30.74 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

E has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

ENI Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

