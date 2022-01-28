Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $205.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $255.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.88% from the company’s current price.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $119.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.06 and its 200 day moving average is $184.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 1.21. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,932 shares of company stock valued at $33,042,396. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $7,600,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

