Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Plans $1.01 Quarterly Dividend

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

Entergy has raised its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 59.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entergy to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

NYSE:ETR traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.49. 21,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,787 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETR. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.17.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

