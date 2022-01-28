Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 437.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 117.79%.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

